1D fans 'devastated' as concert cancelled at last minute
Hundreds of One Direction fans were left disappointed after the band cancelled a concert at the last minute.
Fans were waiting inside Belfast's SSE Arena for the show to start, when a member of staff came on stage to say band member Liam Payne had been taken ill.
There were boos and shouts inside the stadium, while some fans told the BBC of their anger.
21 Oct 2015
