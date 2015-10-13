Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
BBC News Channel coverage of Man Booker Prize announcement
Live BBC News Channel coverage from London's Guildhall for the announcement of this year's winner of the Man Booker Prize for fiction.
The prize will be presented by the Duchess of Cornwall.
The shortlist of authors and titles is as follows:
Marlon James (Jamaica), A Brief History of Seven Killings
Tom McCarthy (UK), Satin Island
Chigozie Obioma (Nigeria), The Fishermen
Sunjeev Sahota (UK), The Year of the Runaways
Anne Tyler (US), A Spool of Blue Thread
Hanya Yanagihara (US), A Little Life
-
13 Oct 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-34515530/bbc-news-channel-coverage-of-man-booker-prize-announcementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window