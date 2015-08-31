Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Abbey Road Studios gets planning permission to expand
It is the world's most famous recording studios, producing decades of hits most famously for the Beatles.
Now Abbey Road Studios has been given planning permission for a multi-million pound expansion.
It is hoped the plans will make the venue more affordable for artists who are just starting out.
Emma Simpson reports.
-
31 Aug 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-34105543/abbey-road-studios-gets-planning-permission-to-expandRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window