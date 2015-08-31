Studios
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Abbey Road Studios gets planning permission to expand

It is the world's most famous recording studios, producing decades of hits most famously for the Beatles.

Now Abbey Road Studios has been given planning permission for a multi-million pound expansion.

It is hoped the plans will make the venue more affordable for artists who are just starting out.

Emma Simpson reports.

  • 31 Aug 2015
Go to next video: Old machines used to copy classic LPs