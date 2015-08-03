Media player
The music of Cilla Black
Discovered in the Cavern Club in Liverpool - Cilla Black topped the UK charts twice in 1964, with Anyone Who Had A Heart and You're My World. Then followed a string of hits through to the early 1970s.
Here we celebrate Cilla's music - and see how the star was caught on camera at the height of her singing career.
Images copyright Getty Images and BBC. Photofilm by Paul Kerley.
Music by Cilla Black - Alfie, Anyone Who Had A Heart, Step Inside Love, Something Tells Me, You're My World.
03 Aug 2015
