Latitude festival celebrates 10 years

Latitude is celebrating its 10th anniversary this year with headliners Noel Gallagher, alt-J and Portishead.

In the past the festival has played host to Pet Shop Boys, Paul Weller, Kraftwerk and Elbow to name a few.

This year it is expected to be bigger than ever with 30,000 people due to attend across the four days.

Dawn Gerber looks back at the festival's history.