Horrid Henry author calls time on prankster boy
There comes a time when all children must grow up - even naughty little schoolboys called Horrid Henry.
The author Francesca Simon has been telling his story for more than 20 years, but now she's ready to write about angry teenagers instead.
Before she takes on that challenge, Francesca has one final collection of tales about everyone's favourite prankster and his brother Perfect Peter, called Horrid Henry's Cannibal Curse.
She told BBC Breakfast why it is time to move on.
10 Jul 2015
