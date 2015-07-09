Ryan Reynolds
Is Self/Less a second showing of Seconds?

Self/Less is a new sci-fi thriller opening at the box office this weekend which presents a hi-tech world where the privileged can have their consciousness transferred into the body of a younger person so they can live forever.

The picture stars Ryan Reynolds and Sir Ben Kingsley. Several critics have claimed the film bears a likeness to a 1966 US sci-fi drama called Seconds.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.

  • 09 Jul 2015
