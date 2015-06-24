photo
Photographing the glamour of the French New Wave

Raymond Cauchetier shot behind the scenes during one of the most defining and glamorous periods of World Cinema.

He was hired as the on-set photographer for the directors of the French New Wave. But despite the films of Francois Truffaut and Jean Luc Godard now being recognised as masterpieces, the photographs of Cauchetier were stored away in boxes for more than four decades.

Raymond Cauchetier is now 95, and the first major show of his work is at the James Hyman Gallery in London. Kasia Madera went along to meet him there.

