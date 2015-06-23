Video

In October 1888, a French inventor named Louis Le Prince recorded images of a group of people in a garden in Leeds - and the result is regarded by many to be the earliest film ever shot.

He also filmed carriages and people travelling over Leeds Bridge the same year. But he never capitalised on his invention, disappearing without a trace in 1890.

His cameras and footage are now held in the National Media Museum's Science and Society Picture Library.

A documentary telling Le Prince's story, titled The First Film, is released on 3 July.