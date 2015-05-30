Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stars attend 'northern farewell' for Corrie's Anne Kirkbride
A public memorial service has taken place at Manchester Cathedral to commemorate the life and work of Coronation Street star Anne Kirkbride.
The actress became a household name playing Deirdre Barlow in the ITV soap for 42 years.
She died in January, aged 60, after a short illness.
Speaking after the service, Coronation Street director Terry Dyddgen-Jones said it was a ''fantastic, warm, human, northern farewell for Annie''.
-
30 May 2015
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-32941989/stars-attend-northern-farewell-for-corrie-s-anne-kirkbrideRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window