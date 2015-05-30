Video

A public memorial service has taken place at Manchester Cathedral to commemorate the life and work of Coronation Street star Anne Kirkbride.

The actress became a household name playing Deirdre Barlow in the ITV soap for 42 years.

She died in January, aged 60, after a short illness.

Speaking after the service, Coronation Street director Terry Dyddgen-Jones said it was a ''fantastic, warm, human, northern farewell for Annie''.