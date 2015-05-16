Matthew McConaughey
Cannes film festival: Matthew McConaughey film booed

Matthew McConaughey's latest film has had a less than enthusiastic reception from critics at the Cannes film festival.

The Sea of Trees, directed by Gus van Sant, is a metaphysical tale set in Japan's "suicide forest".

The US star told reporters at a festival news conference that audiences had "a right to boo".

