Cannes film festival: Matthew McConaughey film booed
Matthew McConaughey's latest film has had a less than enthusiastic reception from critics at the Cannes film festival.
The Sea of Trees, directed by Gus van Sant, is a metaphysical tale set in Japan's "suicide forest".
The US star told reporters at a festival news conference that audiences had "a right to boo".
16 May 2015
