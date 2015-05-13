Brass bands and ballet are an unlikely combination, but they have collaborated together in a new work marking the 30th anniversary of the end of the miners' strike.

The stand-off between the miners and Margaret Thatcher's government was bitter.

As well as protesters going head to head with police, the lasting images of that time include the brass bands made up of colliery workers.

Will Gompertz reports on a new ballet featuring the Tredegar Town Band from Wales.