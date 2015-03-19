Back to Ghana: Joy FM's DJ Black

Video

Focus on Africa has teamed up with the BBC's black music station 1Xtra, to showcase musical talent from the continent.

1Xtra's Ghanaian breakfast presenter Twin B has chosen three artists from the diaspora to take 'Back to Ghana' to create an original track.

Before catching up with Stormzy, Jay Vades and Jojo Abot in Accra, Twin B met Joy FM's DJ Black to find out more about the Ghanaian music scene.