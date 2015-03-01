A new exhibition featuring work by black photographers and drawn from the Victoria and Albert's collection has opened at two venues - both at the V&A itself and at the Black Cultural Archive in Brixton.

The pictures document the experience of black people in Britain from the end of World War Two through to the 1990s.

Jamaican-born photographer Neil Kenlock contributed to the show, entitled Staying Power: Photographs of Black British Experience 1950s - 1990s, and spoke to the BBC about the images of hope, conflict, struggle - and the anticipation of a better life in the UK.

Video produced by Sylvia Smith & Richard Duebel