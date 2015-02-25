Media player
Brits 2015: Calvin Harris 'too tall' for BBC reporter
The Brit Awards take place at London's O2 arena on Wednesday evening.
Leading the field is Sam Smith with five nominations.
Calvin Harris is also up for an award - and he spoke to Sangita Myska on the red carpet.
25 Feb 2015
