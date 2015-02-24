Media player
Meet the Author: Aatish Taseer
This week's Meet the Author is with Indian novelist Aatish Taseer.
He spoke to Nick Higham about his new family saga set amid the commotion of the past 40 years of Indian history, covering Sanskrit literature, politics and violence.
24 Feb 2015
