Jo Black in 4DX cinema
Water, bubbles and smells in UK's first 4DX cinema

The UK's first 4DX cinema has just opened in Milton Keynes.

High-tech motion seats and special effects including fog, lightning and wind will give audiences an interactive feeling.

The technology was developed in South Korea and has been adopted by some Hollywood studios.

Jo Black reports.

  • 05 Feb 2015
