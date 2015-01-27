Media player
Stay With Me vs I Won't Back Down
Tom Petty has been given a song writing credit on Sam Smith's hit Stay With Me, because of the similarities to his 1989 track I Won't Back Down.
Listen to the two tracks to compare.
27 Jan 2015
