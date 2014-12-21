The BBC Singers, conductor David Hill and pupils from Glebe Primary & Canons High School
Video

I Saw Three Ships, performed on the Andrew Marr Show

The BBC Singers, conducted by David Hill, were joined by pupils from Glebe Primary and Canons High School to sing I Saw Three Ships on the Andrew Marr Show.

UK viewers can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full for 30 days.

