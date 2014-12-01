Actress Isla Blair
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Meet the voice coach who teaches actors how to do accents

Accents are tough for actors. Commons examples include mangled American accents and terrible Cockney.

There always seems to be a particular problem with Scottish voices. Jude Law has been brushing up on his Aberdonian accent for his latest role as a submariner in the film "Black Sea".

Today programme presenter Sarah Montague spoke to Barbara Berkery, a voice and dialect coach, and the actor Isla Blair, currently performing in Made in Dagenham.

First broadcast on BBC Radio 4's Today programme on Monday 1 December.

  • 01 Dec 2014
Go to next video: Is scouse the accent of leaders?