Video

Patricia Cornwell is a pioneer of the genre of forensic psychological thrillers, and perhaps best known for her series following medical examiner Kay Scarpetta.

She published her first novel in the series while working as a computer analyst for a Chief Medical Officer in 1990.

Twenty four years later Cornwell is about to publish her 22nd of the series, Flesh and Blood, having sold some 100 million copies in 36 languages worldwide.

She spoke to the BBC about her approach to writing, and a planned film featuring her most famous character.