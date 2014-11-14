Media player
Hercules, Pythagoras and Jason are all back in action this weekend as the fantasy drama Atlantis returns to our screens.
Series one drew audiences as high as 8.4 million, making it the biggest new Saturday night drama series since Robin Hood.
Its producers are promising a programme with darker story lines as they bring the myths and legends of ancient Greece to life.
John Maguire reports.
14 Nov 2014
