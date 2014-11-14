Video

An exhibition featuring the work of the controversial artist Allen Jones RA is opening in the Royal Academy of Arts on Thursday.

One of the reasons why Mr Jones's art work is famous is because some have label it as morally repugnant in its objectification of women.

Jones has always argued that sculptures of females are artworks first - they happen to represent women.

The BBC's arts editor Will Gompertz met him and heard the story of how Stanley Kubrick's film A Clockwork Orange helped Jones rise to fame.

