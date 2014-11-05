Video

Broadmoor is one of the most famous institutions in Britain and has housed some of the most dangerous criminals.

For the first time it has has opened its doors to TV cameras for a two-part documentary.

The hospital, in Berkshire, which treats high dependency psychiatric patients, has looked after the likes of Charles Bronson, Ronnie Kray and Peter Sutcliffe during its 150 year history.

Broadmoor's clinical director Amlan Basu and the programme's director Olivia Lichtenstein spoke to BBC Breakfast.

The first episode of Broadmoor is on ITV on Wednesday at 9pm