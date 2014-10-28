Media player
TV stars Joanna Scanlan and Vicki Pepperdine on their Puppy Love
A new television sitcom is breaking the taboo of working with animals.
Puppy Love, which begins on BBC Four on 13 November, is based around canine obedience classes.
Writers and stars Joanna Scanlan and Vicki Pepperdine spoke to BBC Breakfast about why they wanted real dog owners and their untrained pets to appear in the programme.
