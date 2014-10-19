Video

Terminally ill writer and broadcaster Clive James, who suffers from leukaemia and emphysema, has just had a new volume of essays published, called Poetry Notebook.

Broadcast in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the poet reads Japanese Maple, about a tree given to him by his daughter. He describes how autumn will see the leaves of the tree change colour and that witnessing this process will "end the game" for him.