Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Clive James reads his poem Japanese Maple
Terminally ill writer and broadcaster Clive James, who suffers from leukaemia and emphysema, has just had a new volume of essays published, called Poetry Notebook.
Broadcast in an interview with the BBC's Andrew Marr, the poet reads Japanese Maple, about a tree given to him by his daughter. He describes how autumn will see the leaves of the tree change colour and that witnessing this process will "end the game" for him.
-
19 Oct 2014
