Video

The Good Ones are a four-piece band from Rwanda. When lead singer Adrien Kazigira decided to form a group, he went looking for "the good ones", the best musicians he could find.

The three others he now plays with are a subsistence farmer like him, a driver and a teacher. In Rwanda they mostly play at weekends at weddings and funerals.

With a guitar, a pair of boots for percussion and harmonizing voices, they create a compelling sound which is traditional and yet fresh.

Eudia, which they perform for BBC Africa Beats, is a love song written by Kazigira for his wife after her death.

In July 2014 they left Rwanda for the first time and performed to enthusiastic crowds at the UK's Womad festival.

