Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Conchita Wurst calls for greater tolerance
Austrian drag act Conchita Wurst called for greater tolerance and an end to discrimination during a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels.
Wurst, whose real name is Tom Neuwirth, was invited to the parliament by law makers to promote tolerance and non-discrimination.
The 25-year-old Austrian performer gained international fame when he won this year's 2014 Eurovision song contest.
-
08 Oct 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-29543292/conchita-wurst-calls-for-greater-toleranceRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window