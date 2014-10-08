Conchita Wurst
Conchita Wurst calls for greater tolerance

Austrian drag act Conchita Wurst called for greater tolerance and an end to discrimination during a visit to the European Parliament in Brussels.

Wurst, whose real name is Tom Neuwirth, was invited to the parliament by law makers to promote tolerance and non-discrimination.

The 25-year-old Austrian performer gained international fame when he won this year's 2014 Eurovision song contest.

