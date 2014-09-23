Media player
United We Stand explores the case of the Shrewsbury 24
Actor Ricky Tomlinson is best known for his TV role as layabout dad Jim Royle in the BBC sitcom The Royle Family.
Tomlinson was jailed during the 1970s for his part in a building workers' strike. For 30 years he and the rest of the so-called Shrewsbury 24 have campaigned to clear their names.
The story has now been turned into a play United We Stand, writer Neil Gore and Ricky Tomlinson spoke to BBC Breakfast.
23 Sep 2014
