Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre roof opening
Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre first to have opening roof

The link between Poland and Shakespeare might not be immediately obvious, but in the 17th century the Polish city of Gdansk was one of the main destinations for travelling English actors.

The Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, which opens this week, aims to re-establish the link.

Kasia Madera reports from Gdansk.

  • 15 Sep 2014
