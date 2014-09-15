Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre first to have opening roof
The link between Poland and Shakespeare might not be immediately obvious, but in the 17th century the Polish city of Gdansk was one of the main destinations for travelling English actors.
The Gdansk Shakespeare Theatre, which opens this week, aims to re-establish the link.
Kasia Madera reports from Gdansk.
-
15 Sep 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-29201993/gdansk-shakespeare-theatre-first-to-have-opening-roofRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window