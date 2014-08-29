Media player
Matthew Amroliwala leaves BBC News Channel
Presenter Matthew Amroliwala is leaving the BBC's News Channel after 16 years to work at BBC World News.
Co-presenter Jane Hill introduced a montage of his career highlights.
29 Aug 2014
