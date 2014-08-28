Yoko Ono and John Lennon
John Lennon murder film causing controversy

A new film has gone into pre-production in New York looking at the events that took place on the night former Beatle John Lennon was shot and killed outside his Manhattan home in December 1980.

The Lennon Report looks at the focus on the efforts of first responders at the site of the shooting - and at the Roosevelt hospital where Lennon was taken.

Talking Movies' Tom Brook reports.

  • 28 Aug 2014
