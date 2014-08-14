Author Andrew Crofts
Meet the Author: Andrew Crofts

In this week's Meet the Author the BBC's Nick Higham meets author Andrew Crofts.

Andrew's new book Confessions of a Ghostwriter documents his life as a ghostwriter.

He has published more than 80 books, a dozen of which were Sunday Times number one bestsellers.

