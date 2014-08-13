Lauren Bacall
Lauren Bacall: Memorable film moments

US film and stage actress Lauren Bacall has died at the age of 89.

In her 1944 film debut, To Have and Have Not, she starred opposite her future husband, Humphrey Bogart.

She continued her on-screen partnership with Bogart in Key Largo, The Big Sleep and Dark Passage after the couple were married in 1945.

