Crime writer Lynda La Plante is plotting to make a young actress a star.

She is currently finishing the prequel to her Prime Suspect series, the TV adaptation of which helped cement Helen Mirren's successful on-screen career.

The author has spoken to the BBC's Ian Youngs about the new book, after picking up an outstanding contribution award at the Theakstons Old Peculier Crime Writing Festival in Harrogate.

  • 18 Jul 2014
