Cher Lloyd
Cher Lloyd sorry for 'bad attitude'

Singer Cher Lloyd was just 16 when she competed in the X factor in 2010. Now nearly 21, she is releasing her second album entitled Sorry I'm Late.

Once described as Simon Cowell's 'favourite brat' she has gone on to achieve a number one single and found success in the US charts.

Lloyd joined BBC Breakfast to talk about why she's changed her attitude since her X Factor days.

  • 16 Jul 2014
