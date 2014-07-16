Media player
Cher Lloyd sorry for 'bad attitude'
Singer Cher Lloyd was just 16 when she competed in the X factor in 2010. Now nearly 21, she is releasing her second album entitled Sorry I'm Late.
Once described as Simon Cowell's 'favourite brat' she has gone on to achieve a number one single and found success in the US charts.
Lloyd joined BBC Breakfast to talk about why she's changed her attitude since her X Factor days.
16 Jul 2014
