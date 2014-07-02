Morph waving
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Morph: The terracotta terror returns online

More than 30 years ago a character called Morph was created out of terracotta modelling clay and captured the hearts of a generation.

Now, after almost two decades off our screens, the little man is back as the star of series of new episodes being released online.

John Maguire reports.

  • 02 Jul 2014
Go to next video: Morph loses head in studio accident