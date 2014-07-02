Media player
Morph: The terracotta terror returns online
More than 30 years ago a character called Morph was created out of terracotta modelling clay and captured the hearts of a generation.
Now, after almost two decades off our screens, the little man is back as the star of series of new episodes being released online.
John Maguire reports.
02 Jul 2014
