Watch trailer for The Interview

North Korean officials have reacted angrily to an American film called The Interview which depicts a plot to kill the country's leader Kim Jong-un.
The stars Seth Rogan and James Franco play a TV host and his producer hired by the CIA to kill the dictator. The producers describe it as an action-comedy, but officials in Pyongyang have failed to see the funny side.
25 Jun 2014
