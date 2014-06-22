Video

Since winning the BBC Young Musician of the Year competition 10 years ago, the Scottish-Italian violinist Nicola Benedetti has had a stunningly successful career.

She has performed all over the world, including at the Last Night of the Proms, and is a passionate advocate of music in schools.

Her latest album has a Scottish theme. She told Andrew Marr that it was a challenge to play the fiddle.

Watch The Andrew Marr Show in full on the BBC iplayer.