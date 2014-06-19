Norman Fowler
Campaigner Norman Fowler on the continuing fight against Aids

In 1986 the world was confronted with the spread of a deadly new illness - Aids.

Britain's then health secretary Norman Fowler launched one of country's most extensive public health campaigns in a bid to combat the disease.

Nearly 30 years on he has written a book about his tireless work, but warns there is much more to be done.

Lord Fowler spoke to Nick Higham as part of the Meet The Author series.

