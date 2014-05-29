Emily Blunt and Tom Cruise in New York
Video

Tom Cruise makes three premieres in one day

Tom Cruise has cruised onto three red carpets across the globe in one day.

It was all part of a promotional push for his and Emily Blunt's new movie Edge of Tomorrow.

The pair started the day in London for a screening at seven in the morning then jetted to Paris before ending the movie marathon in New York.

