Lynn Barber talks to Andrew Marr

Video

The journalist and author Lynn Barber, infamous for her no-nonsense interviewing style, talks to the BBC's Andrew Marr about her colourful life and career.

Asked about her least favourite interviewees, she said of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: "I'd almost despaired of disliking somebody as much as I disliked him".

You can watch the Andrew Marr Show in full on BBC iPlayer.