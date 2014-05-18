Lynn Barber talks to Andrew Marr
The journalist and author Lynn Barber, infamous for her no-nonsense interviewing style, talks to the BBC's Andrew Marr about her colourful life and career.

Asked about her least favourite interviewees, she said of Ryanair boss Michael O'Leary: "I'd almost despaired of disliking somebody as much as I disliked him".

  • 18 May 2014