Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
X-Men stars at UK premiere in London's Leicester Square
The cast of the latest X-Men film have been hitting the blue carpet in London's Leicester Square ahead of its UK premiere.
X-Men: Days of Future Past is the latest movie in the comic book franchise.
BBC News caught up with some of the film's stars.
-
12 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-27385491/x-men-stars-at-uk-premiere-in-london-s-leicester-squareRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window