Patrick Stewart (L) James McAvoy (2nd L), Ian McKellen (3rd L) and Michael Fassbender(R)
X-Men stars at UK premiere in London's Leicester Square

The cast of the latest X-Men film have been hitting the blue carpet in London's Leicester Square ahead of its UK premiere.

X-Men: Days of Future Past is the latest movie in the comic book franchise.

BBC News caught up with some of the film's stars.

  • 12 May 2014
