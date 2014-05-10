Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Claudia Winkleman takes over from Bruce Forsyth on Strictly
Claudia Winkleman has been named as the new full-time co-host of Strictly Come Dancing.
She will take over from Sir Bruce Forsyth, who announced in April that he was stepping down.
Winkleman previously presented the BBC Two spin-off, It Takes Two, and joined Tess Daly on Sunday night's results show in September 2010.
In this clip she talks to some of 2013's finalists following the dance-off.
-
10 May 2014
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/entertainment-arts-27349605/claudia-winkleman-takes-over-from-bruce-forsyth-on-strictlyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window