William Shakespeare is the UK's greatest cultural icon, according to the results of a British Council survey released to mark the 450th anniversary of his birth.
Five thousand young adults in India, Brazil, Germany, China and the USA were asked to name a person they associated with contemporary UK arts and culture - Shakespeare was the most popular response, with an overall score of 14%.
BBC News asked people outside Shakespeare's Globe theatre in London how well they knew Shakespeare's work..
23 Apr 2014
