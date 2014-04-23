From left to right, Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Bonham (1947 - 1980) and John Paul Jones
Video

Led Zeppelin release new Whole Lotta Love

Legendary rock group Led Zeppelin have released two previously unheard recordings ahead of the reissue of the band's first three albums in June.

The two tracks are among dozens of tracks which the band will officially release alongside the reissues.

One is blues classic Keys to Highway, recorded in 1970, and the other is an early version of their famous hit Whole Lotta Love - heard here.

  • 23 Apr 2014
