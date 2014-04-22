Video

Broadcaster Victoria Coren Mitchell said "magical" fan support helped her become the first ever two-time winner of the European Poker Tour.

She beat 556 competitors to win a cash prize of £391,932 and a watch worth more than £4,000 in Sanremo, Italy.

The BBC Four presenter said reading messages of support on Twitter brought an "energy" to her game that she did not have before.

Asked what she would do with her winnings, Ms Coren told BBC Radio 5 live's Adrian Goldberg, "I will use some to put into the mortgage, and some for a pension, and some on shoes, obviously."