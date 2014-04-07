Video

TV presenter Peaches Geldof, second daughter of musician Bob Geldof and the late Paula Yates, has died aged 25.

In a statement confirming her death, her father said: "We are beyond pain. She was the wildest, funniest, cleverest, wittiest and the most bonkers of all of us."

Kent Police said they were treating the death as "unexplained".

Her former publicist Ray Levine told the BBC: "I'll always smile, because she was a very endearing, charming young lady."