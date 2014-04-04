Media player
Princess Anne: Gas is much nicer way of culling badgers
Gassing is the most humane way to cull badgers to reduce the spread of TB to cattle, the Princess Royal has said.
Speaking to BBC One's Countryfile programme at her Gatcombe Park estate, Princess Anne also said she had eaten horsemeat and that she backed genetically-modified crops.
Some animal welfare groups have criticised her comments, as Tom Heap reports.
04 Apr 2014
