Recovered paintings
Stolen art recovered in Italy

Two stolen paintings by Paul Gauguin and Pierre Bonnard worth nearly £9m have been recovered by police in Italy.

The artworks had hung on an Italian factory worker's kitchen wall for almost 40 years, police revealed.

The masterpieces were stolen from a house in London in 1970.

Will Gompertz reports.

  • 02 Apr 2014
